An Evidence-based Faith; John Huffman Releases his Most Awaited Spiritual Erudition
“One of the most celebrated writer, John Huffman, releases ‘Why Believe it? Reasons and Evidence for the Faith’ where Faith is based on facts and history.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Huffman’s recently released book answers the questions about the Christian faith. With answers derived from science, history, and facts, Why Believe It? Reasons and Evidence for the Faith tackle all queries through logic and proof. Through John’s efforts and creative mind, he shows that faith should be based on deliberative theology based on scriptures, which in no way would go against history and facts.
Why Believe It? Reasons and Evidence for the Faith is the enchiridion for understanding different scriptures, written throughout history. Guided by historical, grammatical, and literary approaches, John Huffman takes into consideration that these Scriptures were written by humans in different cultures, times, and circumstances. Through changing times and culture, it is without a doubt that these writings have been created with the superintendence of the Holy Spirit, making each Holy Writ an infallible Word of God.
As an emeritus and a retired Church pastor, John Huffman has invoked his insights earned through experience and his spiritual enlightenment to fill each page of Why Believe It? Reasons and Evidence for the Faith with the word of God. John Huffman believes that God’s message of love and hope should be shared with all mankind, no matter who they are or where they are.
If you want to learn more about the history of Holy Scriptures and bathe in God’s message of grace and hope, John Huffman’s book Why Believe It? Reasons and Evidence for the Faith is available on Amazon. The book is available in different formats to suit the needs of its readers.
About the Author
John Huffman is an elder emeritus and a retired church pastor. He was born in Columbia, South Carolina in 1943. During his early years, he served three years in the military and attained the rank of a specialist fifth class. He also served one tour in Qui Nhon, Vietnam. After serving the military, he then focused in serving the Kingdom of God, where he became a pastor. He holds a Master of Pastoral Studies from Grace Communion Seminary, a Bachelor of Arts in Bible from Southern Methodist College, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina.
