Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Size study, Technique, End-User and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market:

Executive Summary

Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market is valued at approximately USD 6.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Open-source intelligence (OSINT) is derived from data and information gathered from publicly available sources that can be used in an intelligence context. The main aim of an open-source intelligence tool is to rearrange and improve the existing raw data into the required format to facilitate informed & better decision-making processes in a lesser amount of time. The use of technology has transformed the process, transforming tedious, time-consuming efforts to master several data sources. The benefits provided by these technological platforms include the structuring of a massive amount of data and to easily process large volumes of data. Therefore, the demand for Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) is significantly rising around the world. Furthermore, the rising cyber threats, terrorism, and other illegal practices, along with increased availability of open-source public data are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, as per Symantec report 2019, in 2018 about 545,231 ransomwares were registered across the globe, of which China was the highest ransomware attack country representing 16.9% of total ransomware whereas Brazil and Mexico ranked 4th and 6th. This, in turn, is expected to promote the demand for Open Source Intelligence (OSINT), globally. Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the industry is poised for sustainable growth despite the foreseeable economic turbulence. The implementation of remote working policy, due to lockdown is placing unforeseen stress on remote networking technologies and triggering operational technology (OT) security risk concerns over the vulnerable network security. This is likely to accelerate the market growth in the upcoming years. However, lack of investments and expertise in analytics and concern related to data quality issues are the few factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high adoption of cybersecurity devices and platforms, along with the presence of a significant number of manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

