Birth to Age 5 Programs | Nebraska Department of Education

The Early Childhood Education Grant Program is intended to support the development of children in the 3 to 5 age range through the provision of comprehensive center- based programs. In most cases the projects expand and/or combine existing pre-kindergarten programs funded through district, federal, or parent fees, including Head Start. Each project receives funding for up to one-half of the total operating budget of the project per year on a continuing basis, subject to availability of the funds. A public school or an educational service unit is the fiscal agent.

Funded projects are required to operate in compliance with Rule 11: Regulations for the Approval of Prekindergarten Programs established by School Boards or Educational Service Units and for the Issuance of Early Childhood Education Grants. Rule 11 reflects research-based elements of quality early childhood education programs intended to produce strong outcomes for children.

