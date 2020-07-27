Job Announcement - Assistant City Attorney

Summary: The City of Bismarck is seeking an Assistant City Attorney in the City Attorney’s Office. This position provides legal services to the City of Bismarck, including the prosecution of ordinance violations.

Pay Range: $64,190.87-$116,506.43 DOE Closing Date: August 9, 2020 at Midnight

Description: This position

• Prepares cases for prosecution in municipal court; reviews legal issues and witnesses.

• Reviews police reports and makes decisions with regards to criminal charges; reviews motor vehicle accident reports for criminal and non-criminal traffic violations.

• Prepares cases for jury trial in district court, including motion briefs, discovery, witness selection, expert determinations, and appeals.

• Coordinates the review of evidence.

• Conducts legal research.

• Assists municipal court with legal issues, including arraignments, court trials, ordinances, and criminal rights issues.

• Works with court clerks on issues related to warrants, restitution, parking matters, etc.

• Drafts a variety of legal documents.

• Assists in the drafting of municipal ordinances, amendments, resolutions, procedures, rules, and regulations.

• Responds to questions from the public regarding city ordinances, rules, regulations and other issues.

• Answers legal questions from city departments.

• Makes decisions on property damage claims.

• Performs related duties.

Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited school of law.

Experience sufficient to thoroughly understand the work of subordinate positions to be able to answer questions and resolve problems, usually associated with one to three years’ experience.

Current membership or eligible for membership in the State Bar of North Dakota.

If none of the applicants meet the above requirements, the position may be under filled with an Assistant City Attorney 1 (Grade 21), with no years of experience.

Miscellaneous:

Must be legally authorized to work in the United States. No sponsorships considered. Subject to pre-employment drug testing and background checks.

For details and to apply online: www.bismarcknd.gov/jobs

For more information: Breann Schauer at 701-355-1337 or email bschauer@bismarcknd.gov

