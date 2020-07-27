Summer USA Vacant Land On-Line Auction
Land Ho, Inc. offers investment diversification by facilitating ownership of USA land through its “Hot Summer Land Liquidation” auction.SWEDESBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Land Ho, Inc. announces its Hot Summer Land Liquidation auction of vacant property — where families can protect and preserve their “nest egg” and have a safe, getaway retreat.
Participate in Land Ho’s “Hot Summer Land Liquidation” auction which ends on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifty properties across this great nation are featured in this event. Options include 40-acre parcels in Texas near oil and gas activity, breathtaking large parcels in Nevada, gorgeous Utah, Florida and California lots, scenic Washington properties near water and building lots in a newly-acquired East Texas resort community, and in Arkansas and Wisconsin. The auction also features magnificent sites in booming New Mexico, in close proximity to the new Facebook Data Facility, Manufacturing Hub and Rail Park. Bidding is easy and only a valid credit card is required to participate.
Join Land Ho Online Auction in Progress!
About Land Ho, Inc.:
Land Ho, Inc. is America's Premier Land Wholesaler, dedicated to preserving the American Dream by making land ownership a reality. If you are interested in purchasing land to diversify your investment portfolio, or for other reasons, we offer a wide variety of properties across our great nation. Whether you're looking for building lots, waterfront property, a scenic ranch, wooded campsite, or vast acreage, Land Ho has the right parcels for you at prices you won't believe! We work hard to simplify the land ownership process; from identifying prime properties, all the way through purchasing and conveying land ownership. Own a piece of America!
For additional information about Land Ho, contact Brooke Pagano, Public Relations, Land Ho, Inc., at (855) 526-3461 or Info@LandHo.TV.
Please visit our website at https://www.LandHo.TV
