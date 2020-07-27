Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
STEP Energy Services Ltd. to Announce Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEP Energy Services Ltd. (“STEP”) intends to release its 2020 second quarter results on Thursday, August 13th, 2020 after markets close.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to STEP’s website and SEDAR immediately after the press release is disseminated.

ABOUT STEP

STEP is an oilfield service company founded in 2011 that provides fully integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions. STEP’s combination of modern, fit-for-purpose fracturing and coiled tubing equipment has differentiated it in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals, and higher pressure.

Initially operating as a specialized, deep capacity coiled tubing provider, STEP’s service offering expanded to include fully integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions. STEP operates primarily in the Montney, Duvernay, and Viking in Canada, and in the Anadarko, Arkoma, Permian, Eagle Ford, and Haynesville in the U.S. STEP’s track record of safety, efficiency and execution drives repeat business from its blue-chip exploration and production clients.

For more information please contact:

Regan Davis
President & Chief Executive Officer		 Michael Kelly
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: 403-457-1772
 Telephone: 587-393-9731
   
Web:  www.stepenergyservices.com

