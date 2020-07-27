DSP (Interiors) LTD complete state-of-the-art production facility for SureScreen Diagnostics

DSP (Interiors) completed the work for SureScreen Diagnostics who were looking for additional premises to increase its capability and develop a dedicated production facility to manufacture ‘Nutrivitality’.

DERBY, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company, which is based on the Parker Industrial Estate on Mansfield Road, was commissioned by SureScreen Diagnostics after completing other successful projects on Eagle Park, including an award-winning project for Robinson Structures Ltd.

Surescreen Diagnostics was looking for additional premises to significantly increase its capability and develop a dedicated production facility to manufacture ‘Nutrivitality’, its world-leading, liquid nutritional supplements.

As the unit was little more than a shell, DSP Interiors worked in partnership with the team at SureScreen to provide a multi-faceted turnkey solution and transform the unit into a full production facility with support spaces.

DSP developed the design of the new facility, then guided the company through every aspect of the project, from initial floor plans and planning and building applications to the installation of a large mezzanine, specialist plumbing systems and the finer details such as warehouse lighting and air lines.

The project included the creation of high load mezzanine floor covering 60% of the first floor, extensive production facility with BRC food spec clean rooms for food production, a warehousing area, break room and kitchen, along with full mechanical and electrical install.

Although the site was originally intended be used to develop and manufacture Nutrivitality health supplements, it has also recently become a packing facility for SureScreen’s new rapid COVID-19 test kits which are being sent all over the world

Speaking about the project, Andy Priestley, director of DSP, said:

“It’s been a pleasure to work with SureScreen Diagnostics on this innovative project on Eagle Park. We worked in partnership with the team there to transform an empty unit into a dedicated production facility with extensive support services, which will enable the company’s planned expansion to continue.

“It’s also great to see that the space is currently being used in the fight against Covid-19 and I’d like to wish Alistair and the team at SureScreen every success in the future.”

Commenting on the completion of the works, Alastair Campbell, director of SureScreen Diagnostics, said:

"We appointed DSP to assist with the design and fit-out of a new-build production facility for our Nutrivitality nutritional supplement. The fit-out needed to be designed around production flow and quality systems, whilst maximising efficiency of product process through the building.

"DSP were particularly helpful in researching and finding solutions to several of our requirements and even though the layout changed a couple of times, they assisted in redesigning the services to the rooms, layout plans and offered their advice from their extensive experience in previous builds and fit-outs.

"Once the work started, progress was swift and was very well-managed. We are delighted with the facility that the empty shell has become and would heartily recommend DSP for fit-out work and developing your site into a dynamic space, with thought to workflow, efficiency of space and ergonomics of layout."

DSP Interiors is a multi-award-winning design and fit-out company that has been providing bespoke interior design and professional fit-out services since 1988. The company works across the Midlands and beyond and has built up an enviable client list.

The company has won numerous awards and accolades, including UK Interior Fit-Out Project of the Year (under £1m) at the National FIS Awards; Gold Award in 2017 and Silver award in 2018 for their design and fit of Robinson Structures new headquarters at Eagle Park, Alfreton Road Derby.

The company have just launched a brand new website which includes case studies from past projects, a photo gallery and a blog: www.dsp-solutions.co.uk

The award-winning SureScreen Diagnostics was founded in 1986 and provides rapid diagnostic equipment and tailored products and services across the UK and Europe.