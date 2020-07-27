Webinar: 7 ways to harness AI, IoT and other disruptive technologies for competitive advantage
On the 30 July, Transforma Insights will run a webinar to help enterprises react to the challenges of accelerating technology disruption.
Like it or not, every company is now a technology company. Disruptions like AI and IoT can be opportunities or threats. But they certainly can't be ignored. Join us to learn how best to harness them.”LONDON, UK, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology is transforming companies and markets like never before. Sectors as diverse as agriculture, manufacturing, retail, financial services and healthcare are going through more rapid change now than they have in the past 50 years courtesy of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Edge Computing, and Robotic Process Automation. Large numbers of companies are engaging in a ‘Digital Transformation’ to harness these technologies for their competitive advantage. Every company must be tech-savvy to an extent that has never been seen before. No enterprise can afford to be left behind in the next wave of technological revolution.
— Matt Hatton, Founding Partner
This radical change is fraught with challenges. Organisations need to understand how the market landscape will change, which technologies they should focus on and how they can best harness them for their own purposes. That’s where Transforma Insights comes in. We help enterprises to understand how new technologies will change the markets in which they operate.
Join us for a webinar on the 30th July to learn more about how to maximise your opportunity and minimise your risk from these seismic changes. In the webinar we will use 7 real-world examples to show how organisations ought to approach deploying new technologies, tackling topics such as horizon scanning, project prioritisation, implementation best practice, potential pitfalls and internal change management.
The session will be presented by Jim Morrish and Matt Hatton, two of the world’s leading technology industry analysts focused on Digital Transformation using technologies such as IoT and AI.
The webinar will run as two sessions:
Session 1: 09.00 UK / 10.00 Europe / 16.00 Beijing / 17.00 Tokyo – Register Session 1
Session 2: 08.00 San Francisco / 11.00 New York / 16.00 UK / 17.00 Europe – Register Session 2
About Us
Transforma Insights is a leading research firm focused on the world of Digital Transformation (DX). Led by seasoned technology industry analysts we provide advice, recommendations and decision support tools for organisations seeking to understand how new technologies will change the markets in which they operate.
For more information about Transforma Insights, please see our website transformainsights.com or contact us at enquiries@transformainsights.com. Follow us on Twitter: @transformatweet.
Eileen Fisher
Transforma Insights
+44 1342826637
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn