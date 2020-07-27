MightyMic Pro Wireless Smartphone Microphone Delivers Pro Sound and External Mic Options For Video And Audio Recording

WAYNE, NJ, USA, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offering professional features and sound for both the professional and amateur, Ampridge introduces the MightyMic Pro wireless smartphone microphone to take the concept of video and audio recording on a Smartphone to a whole new level.

The MightyMic Pro offers an unprecedented array of features that make it ideal for recording directly onto a Smartphone using a simple wireless phone connection and a supported App. Included are these features:

Direct connection to a phone or tablet with digital noise reduction

Use with the internal microphone or connect external 3.5mm smartphone microphones such as our interview microphone, lavalier microphone, or our shotgun microphone for on a boom pole for Film recording plus many other smartphone microphones from other suppliers

Compatible simultaneously with Osmo Mobile gimbal mounts using FilmicPro (IOS)

3 position sensitivity switch, each setting has auto-gain control for optimum signal level

Designed to connect to the most popular Apps like FilmicPro and MoviePro for video recording or MightyMic Pro Recording Apps (IOS only). Will also work with FilmicPro and Cinema FV-5 (Android)

Wireless monitoring compatible with GarageBand, Filmic Pro, MoviePro, MightyMic Pro Recorder and more

USB-C port for the rechargeable battery with up to 9 hours continuous use

Custom molded non-reflective black body with top mounted microphone

Built-in headphone jack for playback

Phone/Music playback functions

Up to 30 feet transmission range

Easy access side mounted Up/Down volume control

Multi-Function button on front controls power/phone functions

Durable rear mounted clip to secure microphone

Designed to work with the iPhone®, iPod Touch®, iPad®, and Android devices (App required)

Includes microphone, charging cable and carrying pouch

Also available, the MightyMic C Pack includes the MightyMic Pro and a handheld condenser microphone for interviews

Also available, the MightyMic L Pack includes the MightyMic Pro and a clip-on lavalier microphone for on camera presentations

Also available, the MightyMic F Pack includes the MightyMic Pro and a boom mountable shotgun condenser microphone for filming

Available online and in stores

Expected shipping date 8/1/20

Suggested Retail Price: $119.99, MAP: $99.99

Contact Paul Ackel at packel@ampridge.com for media samples

About Ampridge Mktg, LLC

Founded in 2009, with over 30 years of Pro audio, and MI Industry experience, Ampridge Mktg was founded to develop unique products for consumers that are useful as well as affordable. Led by product manager Paul Ackel and other staff members, Ampridge manufactures innovative products for both musicians, amateurs and professionals. Since 2009 the company has introduced over 10 products to the market that have never been available before for both musicians, amateurs, and professionals. In 2013 Ampridge was the first company to offer a wireless microphone (MightyMic W) to record videos direct to a Smartphone.