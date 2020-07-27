Dental Insurance Services Market 2020 Key Players - 1Dental.com, eHealth, Delta Dental, Ameritas, CIGNA Dental, etc..

Dental Insurance Services - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Overview

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the dental insurance market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the dental insurance market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the dental insurance market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the dental insurance market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the dental insurance market by segmenting it based on insurance type, mode of distribution, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further classification into major countries.

Some leading players operating in the global dental insurance market include United HealthCare Services, Zurich Insurance Company, Cigna, Aetna, American International Group, AXA, Ameritas Life Insurance, Delta Dental, Envivas Krankenversicherung, Nippon Life Insurance Company, Aflac Incorporated, MetLife Services and Solutions, Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company, and Allstate Benefits.

The key players covered in this study

1Dental.com

eHealth

Careington

Humana

Delta Dental

Metlife

Ameritas

CIGNA Dental

Aetna

MetLife Inc

OneExchange

Cigna

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Class I (Preventive Care)

Class II (Basic Procedures)

Class III (Major Procedures)

Class IV (Orthodontia)

Market segment by Application, split into

Individuals

Families

Groups

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

