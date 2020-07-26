Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 72 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,334 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks - ATV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

ALL TERRAIN VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20B402812                      

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kipp Colburn

STATION: Rutland                           

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On July 26, 2020, at approximately 1300 hours

STREET: Hinkley Road

TOWN: Hubbardton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: St. Johns Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Craig Hanson

AGE: 54

SEAT BELT? NA

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hubbardton, Vermont

PASSENGER: NA

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019        

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

VEHICLE MODEL: 450

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: minor cosmetic damage.

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 26, 2020, at approximately 1300 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of an ATV Rollover on Hinkley Road in Hubbardton, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Hanson) was operating Vehicle #1 and traveling north on Hinkley Road when his ATV malfunctioned causing him to lose control and roll over. 

Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Hubbardton Volunteer Fire Department, and Fair Haven First Response.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: None

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks - ATV Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.