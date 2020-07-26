Rutland Barracks - ATV Crash
ALL TERRAIN VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B402812
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kipp Colburn
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On July 26, 2020, at approximately 1300 hours
STREET: Hinkley Road
TOWN: Hubbardton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: St. Johns Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Craig Hanson
AGE: 54
SEAT BELT? NA
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hubbardton, Vermont
PASSENGER: NA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris
VEHICLE MODEL: 450
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: minor cosmetic damage.
INJURIES: Yes
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 26, 2020, at approximately 1300 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of an ATV Rollover on Hinkley Road in Hubbardton, Vermont.
Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Hanson) was operating Vehicle #1 and traveling north on Hinkley Road when his ATV malfunctioned causing him to lose control and roll over.
Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Hubbardton Volunteer Fire Department, and Fair Haven First Response.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: None
