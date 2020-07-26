Rutland Barracks - ATV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

ALL TERRAIN VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B402812

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kipp Colburn

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On July 26, 2020, at approximately 1300 hours

STREET: Hinkley Road

TOWN: Hubbardton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: St. Johns Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Craig Hanson

AGE: 54

SEAT BELT? NA

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hubbardton, Vermont

PASSENGER: NA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

VEHICLE MODEL: 450

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: minor cosmetic damage.

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 26, 2020, at approximately 1300 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of an ATV Rollover on Hinkley Road in Hubbardton, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Hanson) was operating Vehicle #1 and traveling north on Hinkley Road when his ATV malfunctioned causing him to lose control and roll over.

Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Hubbardton Volunteer Fire Department, and Fair Haven First Response.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: None

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.