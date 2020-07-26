Spectral Analytics Announces Positive Results IN VITRO Research for the Upcoming Patient Trial for COVID-19 Treatment
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York-based biotech company, Spectral Analytics (“Spectral”), which is working with the FDA to seek approval to initiate patient trials for a potential treatment for COVID-19. The proposed treatment consists of a combination of two drugs that are already FDA-approved for the treatment of other viruses that share similarities with the COVID-19 virus that would be utilized off label. Spectral has already received Central IRB approval. Recently, Spectral has received positive results from the in vitro research that has been performed with the two FDA-approved drugs proposed as a COVID19 treatment.
“We are thrilled with the positive results that we have received due to the in vitro research that we had performed in COVID19 infected cells with our two (2) FDA approved drugs which will be repurposed as a COVID19 treatment as we were able to lower the viral load. We are submitting these latest results to the FDA for our final nod to proceed forward in COVID19 patients.,” explained Steven Adler, CEO of Spectral Analytics. “The goal is to move as swiftly as possible into patients for treatment once the FDA provides us with the approval. The country is waiting for a treatment.”
About Spectral Analytics
Spectral Analytics Inc. is a nutraceutical research company with the fundamental premise the phytocannabinoid supplementation of the endocannabinoid system through the use of cannabinoids and other nutraceuticals will improve health. As well as their COVID19 research, Spectral has developed additional research protocols with supporting studies for the following conditions: ADHD, PTSD, Autism, Weight loss and Diabetes, Cancer and IBD and Digestive Disorders.
For additional information, please contact:
Steven Adler
Spectral Analytics, Inc.
110 East End Avenue, #8A
New York, NY 10028
917-612-4752
Forward Looking Statements: Statements in this document that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price could be materially negatively affected. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including “goal,” “focus,” “aims,” “believes,” “can,” “challenge,”” predictable,” “will,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We operate in a rapidly-changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. ###
Steven Adler
“We are thrilled with the positive results that we have received due to the in vitro research that we had performed in COVID19 infected cells with our two (2) FDA approved drugs which will be repurposed as a COVID19 treatment as we were able to lower the viral load. We are submitting these latest results to the FDA for our final nod to proceed forward in COVID19 patients.,” explained Steven Adler, CEO of Spectral Analytics. “The goal is to move as swiftly as possible into patients for treatment once the FDA provides us with the approval. The country is waiting for a treatment.”
About Spectral Analytics
Spectral Analytics Inc. is a nutraceutical research company with the fundamental premise the phytocannabinoid supplementation of the endocannabinoid system through the use of cannabinoids and other nutraceuticals will improve health. As well as their COVID19 research, Spectral has developed additional research protocols with supporting studies for the following conditions: ADHD, PTSD, Autism, Weight loss and Diabetes, Cancer and IBD and Digestive Disorders.
For additional information, please contact:
Steven Adler
Spectral Analytics, Inc.
110 East End Avenue, #8A
New York, NY 10028
917-612-4752
Forward Looking Statements: Statements in this document that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price could be materially negatively affected. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including “goal,” “focus,” “aims,” “believes,” “can,” “challenge,”” predictable,” “will,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We operate in a rapidly-changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. ###
Steven Adler
Spectral Analytics, Inc.
+1 917-612-4752
email us here