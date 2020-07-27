Selpic P1, the World's Smallest Handheld Printer is up for Crowdfunding
LOG ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, we have come across Selpic P1, which claims to be the world's smallest handheld printer. This niche product comes from California-based Selpic which had previously launched Selpic S1 and S1+ portable printers. The new product from the company - Selpic P1 can handle all the printing needs, claims the brand.
The printer uses inkjet technology and can be operated just like a pen. It allows users to print photos, text, barcodes, QR codes, among others on almost any porous surface, including paper, textiles, leather, wood, and also curved or uneven surfaces. It supports printing in the horizontal and vertical orientation and can also switch direction from left to right or right to left. It has a built-in line break function that has the ability to print either a single-line or across multiple lines. The Selpic P1 has built-in 600 x 600 DPI support and comes with 300 nozzles with a spacing of 0.002 inches. The company says that each nozzle can eject 18 million drops per second, producing incredible quality and detail.
One of the most interesting features is that it doesn't even require a computer or smartphone to print text. It has high-quality speech recognition technology that converts speech to text which can be printed just with the touch of a button.
It also comes with a dedicated smartphone app that can be used to customize the layout and content for the print. The cartridge for the printer, which will retail for $59 (currently $39), can also be replaced quite easily with the click of a button.
Now coming to the pricing, the Selpic P1 handheld printer is currently up for crowdfunding on Indiegogo for $99 and comes in Black and White color options. At the time of writing this, the campaign has reached 71% of its $20,000 goal with 30 days left and shipments expected to start from September this year.
Selpic P1 Printer
Selpic P1 Printer
