Cutty TV LLC launches “Jersey We On” shirts to promote the unification of New Jersey
Entertainment mogul and founder of Cutty TV LLC, Cutty, announces the launch of new shirts with the "Jersey We On" to promote the unification of NJ.UNITED STATES, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular known as Cutty, Terrance Disman, has inexplicably taken the world of entertainment in New Jersey and probably other parts of the country by storm and the entertainment mogul is not resting on his oars. Cutty recently announced the launch of the “Jersey We On” t-shirts in celebration of the unification of NJ and coming out of Edgewater Park NJ. The move is personal to Cutty and his company as Edgewater Park NJ was the birthplace of his company in 2015.
The entertainment mogul started his company in Edgewater Park NJ and has remained true to his roots. This inspired the launch of the shirts with the slogan – “Jersey We On,” as he looks to promote the unification of NJ and help the small state of New Jersey stick together.
Cutty has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry for helping independent artists to find a voice in the highly competitive entertainment industry, serving thousands of indies to become the entertainment mogul he is today.
The videographer, blog writer, director, marketing specialist, event host, and podcaster was born and raised in Lakewood NJ in 1993. He had always been a lover of content creation, especially visuals, winning an award on his visual he did for a class project before eventually starting his company at 20 after the incarceration of his 16-year-old younger brother.
Cutty launched Cutty TV in 2015 and made his first episode in the Edgewater park manor apartments working with artist Neyquam also from Edgewater Park NJ. Cutty became increasingly popular for his works and did his event at Risque Hookah Lounge in Philadelphia in 2017, eventually starting his shows in early 2017. Over the years, he has featured top locations like Vanity Grand strip club, Onyx strip club, The Foundry, Voltage Lounge, and Observatory OC.
After shooting his first commercial in Atlantic City NJ, Cutty decided to help small businesses and indie artists, which gave rise to his LLC in 2018. Cutty and his projects on Cutty TV LLC have caught the attention of heavyweights in the entertainment industry and was nominated at the Philly Hip-hop Awards for best Webcast/TV Platform with Cutty being the main host of all of the interviews. Cutty has also worked with several celebrities in the city, including Tayroc and Eness.
2020 is looking like the best year yet for Cutty as he has been added to a video game, Everybody Beefs, which is available on all app stores, made two TV Appearances, and featured on sites like Genius and Yahoo Finance.
For more information about Cutty, the newly launched shirts, and other projects from Cutty TV LLC, please visit - www.theofficialcutty.com and https://www.instagram.com/theofficialcutty/.
