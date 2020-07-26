National Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week

As we celebrate July 19-25, 2020, as National Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week, we would like to thank the hard-working men and women of the Department, who continue to perform their essential duties in this especially challenging time. Now more than ever, Parole Officers leave their homes and families each day knowing the risks they face while on the job, yet they do so selflessly, and away from the public eye, to ensure our communities are safe.

The current global health emergency has undoubtedly made this difficult job much more challenging, and so we enthusiastically applaud the Department's Community Supervision staff for adapting and taking the necessary steps to keep each individual under our supervision healthy and safe, while preserving public safety. This includes those who have continued to work diligently to keep those under our supervision engaged and assist in identifying appropriate residences and programs for those being released.

While it is important to honor Community Supervision staff during this time, our appreciation is not limited to one week each year; we extend our gratitude to these dedicated individuals each and every day. As we continue to navigate this unprecedented time together, we thank all of DOCCS' essential employees who have risen to the occasion to keep our facilities and area offices running. We could not carry out the Department's mission without them.

MEMO FROM COMMISSIONER ANNUCCI