COVID-19 Created 54 Multi-Billion Dollar Business Opportunities, Totaling $1.38 - 1.94 Trillion
According to HSRC recently published "COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024 Report", the pandemic has created new multi-billion opportunities
The COVID-19 Market is a Seller's Market...This Doesn't Happen Very Often”WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HSRC’s most recently published landmark report, “COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024,” the coronavirus, which has unbridled an economic disaster, unparalleled in scope and scale, with lockups, supply chain interruptions and laying off of millions globally, has also created an unexpected market worth $1.38 - $1.94 Trillion during 2020-2024.
— Dan Inbar, HSRC Lead Analyst
The economic recovery will depend on how well healthcare, community, and governments will use the COVID-19 mitigation products to curb the spread of the pandemic to minimize new surges so that the economy will recover. The products and services of this new market will fight the pandemic and minimize the impact of a catastrophic economic downturn.
As countries start to re-open, the report brings to your attention multi-billion-dollar business opportunities that may assist multiple industry sectors struggling to retain business continuity and growth. This newly formed market is not limited to the healthcare industry (like the pharma industry). Many business opportunities are being created by the pandemic for other industries from contact tracing systems to blockchain, from AI, big data & deep learning to nonwoven fabrics.
Furthermore, the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024 report presents a thorough market analysis of 54 products & services, 6 vertical, 4 revenue source, 5 regional and 13 national markets providing in-depth analysis of this newly formed market.
This 1020-page, 5-volume market mega report is the first and most comprehensive review of the new global COVID-19 pandemic mitigation products & services market available today. As countries start to re-open, and you do your best to recover your business, the report brings to your attention multi-billion-dollar business opportunities that may assist your struggle to retain business continuity and growth.
The objective of this report is to provide today’s strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market and provides answers to questions such as:
• What is the COVID-19 pandemic mitigation products & services market size and what are the forecast trends during 2020-2024?
• What are the most attractive business opportunities?
• What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?
• What are the COVID-19 Mitigation technology & services trends?
• What will be the 212 sub-markets’ sizes over the 2020-2024 period?
• What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
With a highly fragmented market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent in the global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:
• 55 products and services:
o COVID-19 Vaccines o Medical Eye Protection
o COVID-19 Therapeutic Drugs o PPE Sterilization: Systems & Consumables
o Other COVID-19 Pharma Industry Products o Hand & Surface Sanitizers
o PCR Instrumentation & Software o Decontamination
o Robotic PCR Systems & Software o Other Personal Protection Gear
o PCR Reagents & Consumables o AI, Big Data & Deep Learning
o Nose & Mouth Swabs o Homecare IT
o Self-collection PCR Test Kits o Geo-Surveillance Systems & Services
o Serologic Test Kits o E-Health
o Standoff Thermometry o Blockchain Technologies
o X-Ray Procedures o Other ICT
o CT Procedures o Noninvasive Ventilators
o Ultrasound Procedures o Invasive Mechanical Ventilators
o Wastewater testing o Next Generation Ventilators
o FDG-PET/CT Procedures o COVID-19 Homecare
o PACS & Teleradiology o Portable Ventilators
o Medical PPE Gowns o Surge Capacity Hospitals & ICUs
o Medical Gloves o Kidney Dialysis
o Medical Face Masks o Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Procedures
o Medical Face Shields o Other Intensive Care Modalities
o PPE Gowns Manufacturing Plants o PCR Systems Manufacturing Plants
o Gloves Manufacturing Plants o Nose & Mouth Swabs Manufacturing Plants
o Face Masks Manufacturing Plants o Medical Glass Manufacturing Plants
o Face Shields Manufacturing Plants o R&D Equipment & Consumables
o Self-Collected PCR Test Kits Manf. Plants o Medical Glass
o Melt-Blown PPE Fabric Manufacturing Plants o Ventilator Manufacturing Plants
o Spun-Bond PPE Fabric Manufacturing Plants o PCR Reagents Manufacturing Plants
o Serological Test Kits Manufacturing Plants
• 6 vertical markets
o Hospitals & Surge Hospitals
o Clinical Labs
o Clinics
o Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
o Homecare & Nursing Homes
o Research Bodies
• 13 National Markets:
o USA
o Canada
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Rest of Europe
o India
o China
o South Korea
o Japan
o Rest of Asia Pacific
o RoW
• 5 Regional Markets:
o North America
o Latin America
o Europe
o Middle East & Africa
o Asia Pacific
• 4 Revenue Source Markets:
o Product Sales
o Training Services
o Planning & Consulting
o Maintenance & Upgrades
For more information, or to purchase a copy, please visit us here.
Note - (*)Annual market size is scenario and year dependent
About the analysts that composed this report:
The team which composed this report brings 43 years of hands on record in the development and commercialization of healthcare products including: antibody antigen detection, E-health, Bio-decontamination and biosecurity, PACS, teleradiology, PPE, computerized tomography, medical devices, and brings long term cooperation with the FDA and CDC as well as the EU CE and other national medical legislation agencies.
As early as January 20, 2020 we recruited all our analysts to research the COVID-19 pandemic mitigation related products & services purchases. We interviewed hundreds of experts, participated in more than 95 conferences and webinars, reviewed more than 1,500 publications and interviewed executives of more than 65 pandemic related companies.
About Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC)
HSRC is an international market and technology research firm that provides premium off-the-shelf and customized market reports on present and emerging technologies and industry expertise, enabling global clients to gain time-critical insight into business opportunities.
Washington D.C. 20004, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Suite 900,
Tel: 202-455-0966, info@hsrc.biz, https://homelandsecurityresearch.com
Naomi Sapir
Homeland Security Research Corp.
+1 202-740-9221
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn