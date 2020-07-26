Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks - Crash Investigation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A303146

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea and Trooper Benjamin Goodwin      

                      

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/25/2020 at 8:23 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Moretown Mountain Rd in Moretown, Vermont)

VIOLATION: On going investigation

 

ACCUSED: Taylor Boardman                                                

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On July 25, 2020 at 8:23 PM Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks were dispatched to the area of 3700 Moretown Mountain Rd in Moretown, Vermont for a report of a one vehicle crash with serious injuries.  Upon arriving on scene the vehicle was located on the drivers side off the northern shoulder of the roadway.  Boardman was pinned under the vehicle and once freed by medical staff she was flown by Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team to the University of Vermont Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment.  While investigating the scene this portion of Moretown Mountain Rd remained closed.  This crash is still under investigation and anyone who witnessed it is asked to call the Middlesex Barracks at 229-9191.

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

