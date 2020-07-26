Middlesex Barracks - False Information to Law Enforcement / DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A303143

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/25/2020, 1811 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2 and VT RT 14 N, E. Montpelier

VIOLATION: False Information to Law Enforcement, DLS

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Shannon

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police stopped a vehicle being operated by Shannon after a registration check showed that his license to operate was

criminally suspected. Shannon initially provided false information about his identity. He was subsequently issued a citation for False Information of Law

Enforcement and DLS. Shannon is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 08/27/2020.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/27/2020, 0930 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

