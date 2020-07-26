Middlesex Barracks - False Information to Law Enforcement / DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303143
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/25/2020, 1811 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2 and VT RT 14 N, E. Montpelier
VIOLATION: False Information to Law Enforcement, DLS
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Shannon
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police stopped a vehicle being operated by Shannon after a registration check showed that his license to operate was
criminally suspected. Shannon initially provided false information about his identity. He was subsequently issued a citation for False Information of Law
Enforcement and DLS. Shannon is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 08/27/2020.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/27/2020, 0930 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Crista Maurice & K9 Cole
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648