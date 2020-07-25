July 2020 Bar Exam Postponed and Rescheduled

7/25/2020 2:50:05 PM

The July 28 and 29, 2020 Nevada bar examination has been postponed and rescheduled for Aug. 11 and 12, 2020. The change was made because of problems with an update to the test software for the exam.

The Supreme Court of Nevada issued an order postponing the exam at the request of the Nevada Board of Bar Examiners.

“We have been pre-testing the software used to administer the bar exam remotely. The pre-testing revealed a problem the vendor is correcting this weekend,” said Brian Kunzi, Director of Admissions for the State Bar of Nevada. “With the exam scheduled to start Tuesday, this does not leave time for a final pre-test of the software. Rather than risk problems during the exam, the decision was made to postpone the exam.”

Nevada and Indiana are using the same software platform provided by ILG Technologies to administer their bar exams online. After the upgrade issue arose, Indiana also rescheduled its July 28 bar exam, postponing it one week until Aug. 4.

The Nevada Board of Bar Examiners will post updates on its website July 31 and Aug. 5, 2020 reporting on the vendor’s progress to fix the technical issues and Indiana’s administration of its rescheduled bar exam on Aug. 4.

Applicants who cannot take the Nevada bar exam on Aug. 11 and 12, 2020 can reschedule for the Feb. 2021 exam or apply to the Nevada State Bar at (702) 382-2200 or by email at admissions@nvbar.org for a refund of their test fee no later than Aug. 7, 2020.