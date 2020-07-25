Derby Barracks/Crash

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A502867                                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper L.Miller

STATION: Derby                            

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME:07/25/2020 1429 hours

STREET: Barton Orleans Rd

TOWN: Barton

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brandy Alfieri

AGE: 55     

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gilmator, NH

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki

VEHICLE MODEL: Vulcan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 07/25/2020 at approximately 1429 hours, the Vermont State Police, Fire and EMS responded to Barton Orleans Road in Barton, Vermont for a single motorcycle crash with injury. Upon arrival, the operator was identified as Brandy Alfieri. Investigation revealed Alfieri was traveling south on Barton Orleans Rd in the town of Barton, when Alfieri drove over a patch of sand on a curve and lost control of her motorcycle. Alfieri sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to North Country Hospital. Investigation is ongoing.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

