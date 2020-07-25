Derby Barracks/Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A502867
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper L.Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME:07/25/2020 1429 hours
STREET: Barton Orleans Rd
TOWN: Barton
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brandy Alfieri
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gilmator, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki
VEHICLE MODEL: Vulcan
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: Non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 07/25/2020 at approximately 1429 hours, the Vermont State Police, Fire and EMS responded to Barton Orleans Road in Barton, Vermont for a single motorcycle crash with injury. Upon arrival, the operator was identified as Brandy Alfieri. Investigation revealed Alfieri was traveling south on Barton Orleans Rd in the town of Barton, when Alfieri drove over a patch of sand on a curve and lost control of her motorcycle. Alfieri sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to North Country Hospital. Investigation is ongoing.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881