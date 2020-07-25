HR Core Administration Software Market Technology, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Projection Analysis Forecast Outlook 2026

PUNE, INDIA, INDIA, July 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Covid-19 Impact on Global HR Core Administration Software Market - 2020-2026

Summary:

Human resource (HR) management software, also called Core HR, include the following: benefits administration, personnel tracking, payroll. These systems are also referred to as back-end HR systems since they help manage key administrative HR tasks, and are essentially the employee system of record. These core tasks are distinct from strategic HR tasks like performance management, recruiting, talent management, and learning management.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the HR Core Administration Software market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the HR Core Administration Software industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the HR Core Administration Software YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of HR Core Administration Software will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global HR Core Administration Software market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global HR Core Administration Software market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HR Core Administration Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global HR Core Administration Software market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global HR Core Administration Software market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global HR Core Administration Software market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global HR Core Administration Software market.

The following players are covered in this report:

Automatic Data Processing, LLC

SAP SE

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Linkedin (Microsoft)

Oracle Corporation

Workday

Ceridian HCM, Inc.

Kronos, Inc.

Infor

IBM Corporation

Cornerstone OnDemand

Paycom Software, Inc.

Intuit

SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft)

Sage

Epicor Software

Accenture

Workforce Software

Zenefits

Ramco Systems

EPAY Systems

PeopleStrategy, Inc.



HR Core Administration Software Breakdown Data by Type

Core HR and Personnel Management

Payroll Administration

Benefits Administration

Time & Attendance

Employee Engagement

Workforce Planning & Analytics



HR Core Administration Software Breakdown Data by Application

Healthcare

Financial Services

Government/Non-Profit

Retail/Wholesale

Professional/Technical Services

Manufacturing



