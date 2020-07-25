YOUTH receive a united message from Trudeau, Ford, Tory & Saunders during YD2020 FestCast "Encore" this Sunday, JULY 26

BE PART OF IT from our YOUTH DAY Global youtube channel YD... for Young aspiring Artists

YOUTH DAY gathers Government Leaders to address Youth in its YD2020 FestCast "Launch Encore" this Sunday, JULY 26 on its youtube channel w a 12 hour-showcase!

It is gratifying that the Arts band Government Leaders together while we celebrate the positive achievements of our next generation Artists, as they receive applause through our YD2020 FestCast SUNDAY” — Tylaine Duggan, YOUTH DAY Founder

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YOUTH DAY Founder and Executive Producer Tylaine Duggan, confirms that myriad levels of Government will be speaking to Youth during its YD2020 FestCast “Launch Encore” on Youtube this Sunday, JULY 26. The streaming 12-hour Arts showcase is an inaugural global Celebration, as YD presents its new digital stage version of the popular 14 year-old Toronto Festival for young aspiring Artists to shine to a worldwide audience.

Tylaine says “It is gratifying to see that the Arts can band together our Government Leaders, our Communities and our Corporate Champions, as we still celebrate the positive achievements of our next generation through technology. Even amidst COVID which stole their Stage, our Artists will still receive their well deserved applause” and through our FestCast, it will now echo around the World!”

As the hosting Country of Canada for YOUTH DAY Global, special addresses include The Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier of Ontario Doug Ford, The Mayor of Toronto John Tory and for YOUTH DAY Jamaica, The Mayor of Montego Bay Homer Davis. Retiring Chief of Police Mark Saunders also iterates “preventative” programs as previously commended of YOUTH DAY. Lead Media Sponsor CHUM 104.5 is spreading this “good news” story as a proud moment for us all.

Determined to exemplify the old adage, “Where there’s a will, there’s a way”, the Organization adapted its traditional format at Yonge-Dundas Square, into 12 one-hour Reels being uploaded on Youtube this Sunday, JULY 26 from 11:00am on. Viewers tuning into the Free YOUTH DAY Global channel, are being asked to click the “like” icon and leave the Performers encouraging messages for continued inspiration in their passions.

Founder Ms. Duggan ads “While it will be different, I see a lot of ‘white linings’ as these young people used their self-isolation time wisely on their Arts. They will now also be seen around the World; and you never know who’ll be watching!” The YD family is proud to have entertained others who have gone on to receive JUNOS – and most recently, a young Lady from Toronto who received the “Golden Buzzer” just 2 years after appearing at YD2018. “Just proves Dreams Can Come True – however you need a platform to BE PART OF IT!”

Information about THE BIG DAY, will be regularly updated on the website www.youthdayglobal.com and fans can join the Facebook fan page and follow us right to the big day on major social platforms.

For the short FestCast Promo, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5QJW77Uos0

ABOUT YOUTH DAY

YOUTH DAY, now in its 14th year was created by Founder Tylaine Duggan after the tragic 2005 “Summer of the Gun” in Toronto, in order to engage Youth, help build their self-esteem, and provide them a platform to showcase their passion in the Arts. The free family Festival attracts some 40,000 visitors each July, and is operated 100% by dedicated Volunteers.

Aspiring young Artists under 29, showcase their passion in MUSIC, DANCE, ART, PHOTOGRAPHY, FASHION and FILM. There is no competitive component to the Celebrations as everyone is a winner and shines on the YD Stage – and now for 2020 – the Global digital platform.

The Yonge-Dundas Square stage in downtown Toronto has been the home of YD for the past 10 years, and a unique Yonge Street closure adjacent, accommodates its popular YD Market with Food and Artisan Vendors, plus Community Organizations exhibiting. The Festival does not depend on Government Grants or funding, and is enabled solely by Corporate Brands and caring Supporters.

In view of the recent imposed closure of public venues and large gathering restrictions, it adapted with a unique FestCast to ensure the Artists’ hard work and efforts over the year will now be further seen around the World. The 12-hour event will still be happening from recorded performances in isolation, and compiled into the BIG DAY 12 hourly Reels. Regular Festival updates and the Summer’s FestCast information is posted on its website at www.youthdayglobal.com.

For further information, please contact:

TYLAINE J.F. DUGGAN

416-813-0909

CEO – KPYO (KidsPlay & YouthOutlook)

Founder & Executive Producer – YOUTH DAY Global

Creator – TYcard

www.youthdayglobal.com

Toronto/Jamaica

Recipient of the 2016, 2015 and 2013 Youth for Human Rights Award

Recipient of the 2016 and 2014 International Women’s Achievements Awards - Diversity

Invited Speaker at the United Nations Conference 2012 New York – for “the Right to Play”

City of Toronto 2006 – Clean & Beautiful City Appreciation Award

Canadian Who’s Who, Volumes 1997 and 1996

Profit Magazine 1994 – CEO’s of Top 100 Canadian Companies

