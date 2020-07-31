SVHI PRP Therapy Announces New Post on PRP for Hair Loss in the Bay Area
SVHI PRP Therapy offers "platelet rich plasma" treatments for hair loss using industry-standard techniques.
SHVI PRP Therapy, a Bay Area clinic focused on treatments for PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) hair loss therapy at https://svhi-prp.com/, is proud to announce a newly updated 'FAQ' (Frequently Asked Questions) document on PRP therapy for hair loss, especially in Bay Area communities such as San Mateo, Burlingame, and Foster City.
"Clients often have questions on how PRP works and whether or not it may be effective for hair loss treatment," explained Miguel Canales, surgeon, and founder of SVHI PRP therapy. "Our FAQ document explains the basics, but we always recommend a client call or come in for a one-on-one consultation."
Bay Area residents can review the FAQ document at https://svhi-prp.com/faq/. The document starts off by focusing on the needs and issues of womens as the fact of the matter is that women often suffer from hair thinning, and this is often treatable by PRP. It all depends on the particular situation. Another option is to visit the company's sister website, the Silicon Valley Hair Institute, and check out the blog. Post such as 'Women Can Lose Their Hair as Well as Men' at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/women-can-lose-their-hair-as-well-as-men-and-it-can-be-very-embarrassing/ explain some of the particular issues faced by women as well. And, finally, persons who want to look their best should extend their efforts beyond their hair and look at their skincare issues; yet another website at https://svaestheticderm.com/ touches on these issues. Regardless of whether the issue is hair or skin, Dr. Miguel Canales offers no obligation consultations where he can work with a patient, whether male or female, to improve their appearance.
ABOUT SVHI PRP THERAPY
SVHI PRP Therapy (https://svhi-prp.com/) is a Bay Area company based in Foster City, California that offers PRP for hair loss to clients from San Francisco to San Mateo, Palo Alto to Redwood City, Redwood City to Burlingame and beyond. Clients who are suffering from hair loss and are seeking innovative therapy come to SVHI PRP Therapy to explore their options, including PRP therapy for hair loss. The company offers a no-obligation consultation on hair loss with Dr. Miguel Canales, a recognized specialist in the hair loss industry, including hair transplantation.
