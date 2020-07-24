Training Center Command Change of Command

Jul 24, 2020

By Spcs. Bradley Archer and Kristina Kranz, 197th Public Affairs Detachment Col. Joseph Huss, commander of Training Center Command, took part in a change of command ceremony on July 10, 2020, at Camp Guernsey. He relinquished command of the TCC to Col. Loren Thompson. Brig. Gen. Brian Nesvik, Assistant to the Adjutant General, was the presiding officer. Huss is transitioning to Cheyenne to serve as the full-time Deputy Chief of Staff of Personnel (G1). Thompson was previously Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations (G3), both as a traditional National Guardsman and also full-time. His current full-time position is the Construction and Facilities Management Officer for the Wyoming Army National Guard. Thompson gave his thoughts on his new position as commander of the TCC and the future prospects at Camp Guernsey.

“First, I am excited to take command and second, I am excited to use my full-time position and command here to modernize the ranges on Camp Guernsey,” he said.While giving his farewell speech to the unit, Huss declared how much he cares for the Soldiers and complimented the unit for how much heart and passion they have.

“You’re only as good as your team,” he reflected, and talked further about his feelings leaving the unit.

The young Soldier who was given the honor of being the guidon bearer for the ceremony was Pfc. Kameron Haas.

“I’m happy to be a part of the unit,” Haas says. “I’m very interested in the process and being part of the change of command.”

Originally from Colorado, Haas now works as a firefighter in Guernsey. He has also spent quite a bit of time with Huss and is sad to see him go, but also excited for Thompson to take command.

The TCC is grateful for the leadership from Huss and looks forward to new leadership from Thompson.