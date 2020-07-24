THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JULY 24, 2020
MONDAY, JULY 27, 2020 On Monday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 10:00 a.m. for legislative business, with first votes expected at 11:30 a.m.
Suspensions (2 bills)
- H.R. 2420 – National Museum of the American Latino Act, as amended (Rep. Serrano – House Administration)
- S. 2163 – Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys Act (Sen. Rubio/Rep. Wilson – Judiciary)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 29, 2020 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Wednesday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 10:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 10:00 a.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes possibly occurring later than 3:00 p.m.
Complete Consideration of H.R. 7027 – Child Care Is Essential Act (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations/Education and Labor)
Complete Consideration of H.R. 7327 – Child Care for Economic Recovery Act (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations/Ways and Means)
Suspensions (2 bills)
- H.R. 4686 – Sami’s Law, as amended (Rep. Smith (NJ) – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 7575 – Water Resources Development Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible