THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JULY 24, 2020

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210 MONDAY, JULY 27, 2020 On Monday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 10:00 a.m. for legislative business, with first votes expected at 11:30 a.m. Suspensions (2 bills) H.R. 2420 – National Museum of the American Latino Act, as amended (Rep. Serrano – House Administration) S. 2163 – Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys Act (Sen. Rubio/Rep. Wilson – Judiciary) TUESDAY, JULY 28, 2020 On Tuesday, the House will not be in session as we pay respect to Congressman John Lewis while he lies in state. No votes are expected in the House. WEDNESDAY, JULY 29, 2020 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Wednesday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 10:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 10:00 a.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes possibly occurring later than 3:00 p.m. Complete Consideration of H.R. 7027 – Child Care Is Essential Act (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations/Education and Labor) Complete Consideration of H.R. 7327 – Child Care for Economic Recovery Act (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations/Ways and Means) Suspensions (2 bills) H.R. 4686 – Sami’s Law, as amended (Rep. Smith (NJ) – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 7575 – Water Resources Development Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 7617 – Defense, Commerce, Justice, Science, Energy and Water Development, Financial Services and General Government, Homeland Security, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Appropriations Act, 2021 (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule) Additional Legislative Items Are Possible