For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 23, 2020

North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice Convenes First Public Comment Session

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein and North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Anita Earls, co-chairs of the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, today announced the task force’s first public comment session to hear from members of the public in North Carolina. The public comment session will be held Tuesday, July 28, at 10 a.m.

“Hearing from people across our state is critical to our ability to work toward racial equity in our criminal justice system,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “To my fellow North Carolinians: your experiences and input are invaluable to our work and the recommendations we will put forward to Gov. Cooper, and I encourage you to sign up to share your thoughts during this public comment session.”

People can sign up here to speak for up to two minutes during the public comment session. Once individuals sign up, they will receive a Zoom link to log on to and participate in the session. The public comment session can also be streamed live on the North Carolina Department of Justice’s YouTube channel. Additional public comment sessions will be announced in the future and North Carolinians can also make their voices heard by submitting written comments via this form.

About the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice

Gov. Roy Cooper established the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice in June 2020 to recommend solutions to stop discriminatory law enforcement and criminal justice practices and hold public safety officers accountable. Attorney General Josh Stein and North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Anita Earls are co-chairs of the task force. A full list of task force members is available here. Sign up to stay updated on the task force’s work here.

