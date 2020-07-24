Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Child Safety Seat Inspections and Assistance in Otsego and Montgomery Counties

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Friday, July 24, 2020

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SAFETY SEAT INSPECTIONS IN OTSEGO AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Onondaga and Montgomery Counties that free car seat inspections by certified child passenger safety technicians are available by appointment only from Monday, July 27, to Friday, July 31, in Unadilla and on Thursday, August 6, in Fonda.

The events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies, together with various community partners, offer free inspections. Sponsoring agencies will be following safety guidelines to protect the health and safety of the technicians and the public.

DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Child passenger safety seat checks are a great resource to help parents keep their children safe while traveling in a motor vehicle. I urge parents and caregivers to attend one of these events to ensure their children’s safety seats are the right fit and are installed properly. And for everyone’s protection, please follow safety guidelines.”

Event Details:

Contact: Trooper Shannon Hartz at (607) 561-7604 or [email protected] Additional information: All seat checks will be by APPOINTMENT ONLY. COVID-19 guidelines will apply to technicians and attendees.

When: Thursday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Mohawk Volunteer Fire Department, 2553 State Hwy 30A, Fonda Contact: William Van Alstyne at (518) 765-2565 or [email protected]

The car seat inspection events aim to ensure all parents and caregivers understand how to choose an appropriate seat for the child’s age and size and how to install the seat correctly. Trained technicians will use the model of “Learn, Practice, and Explain” to educate caregivers on how to select a child restraint that will fit their child, fit their vehicle and be used correctly every time.

Getting safety information and car seat instructions to parents and caregivers is crucial to saving young lives. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), child safety seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers in passenger vehicles.

If you cannot attend these free car seat check events, you can make an appointment with a child seat inspection site near you. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

For more information about GTSC, visit trafficsafety.ny.gov, or follow GTSC on Facebook and Twitter.