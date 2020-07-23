Attorney General Josh Stein Wins Preliminary Injunction Against Triangle Contractor

For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 23, 2020

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein obtained preliminary injunctions against Chapel Hill contractor Jorge Alberto Garcia, his company JH Home Improvements Inc., and his wife Helen Smith Flores, preventing the defendants from contacting any customers, performing home repair and home improvement work, and collecting payments for contracting work for the duration of the lawsuit.

“I’m grateful that these defendants will not be able to take advantage of people for the duration of this lawsuit,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “If you try to make unfair profits off of North Carolinians, especially our most vulnerable, my office will hold you accountable.”

Attorney General Stein took legal action against the defendants in June for allegedly perpetrating a residential contracting scheme against elderly North Carolinians. Garcia allegedly manipulated elderly homeowners, many with health issues and fixed incomes, and convinced them to hire him and JH Home Improvements to complete unnecessary home repairs and improvements. This work was rarely completed and often did not include written contracts. If customers refused to continue paying Garcia and his company after discovering the fraud, he allegedly responded with denials, excuses, and threats. Garcia has also borrowed money from his victims and failed to pay back most of these loans.

Attorney General Stein is also seeking other injunctive relief, civil penalties, restitution for victims, and attorneys’ fees in this lawsuit.

A copy of the preliminary injunction against JH Homes and Garcia is available here.

A copy of the preliminary injunction against Flores is available here.

