Multi-talented April Doyle’s Sentimental Song, Tears Are Gone, Submitted For Grammy Nomination
Tears Are Gone Submitted for Best Pop PerformanceLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April Doyle’s song, “Tears Are Gone,” was submitted for a Grammy Nomination: Best Pop Performance. Already receiving a great deal of praise, submitting for a Grammy nomination is a natural next step for the pop song.
“Tears Are Gone” represents hope in the messiest and most emotional situations. April shares her personal story of her own hope, of something good coming from her heartache and healing. The post-breakup song is for anyone who’s felt overwhelmed by a relationship. April says, “We can move on and be okay.”
“Tears Are Gone” recently came to life in a music video posted on YouTube, with help from renowned producer Kevin Flournoy.
The multi-talented entertainment mogul’s latest project, “April and the Velvet Room,” is in partnership with her friend and producer, Kevin Flournoy. The Velvet Room provides viewers with a combination of classic/neo/jazz/funk vibe through dazzling performances, all delivered by April and different artists who perform regularly with big names, such as Stevie Wonder, Steely Dan, Rod Stuart, and Babyface.
“Tears Are Gone” is available now on all major platforms. For more information, follow April Doyle on Instagram.
About April Doyle
From acting to modeling to makeup artistry, April Doyle is no stranger to the entertainment world and the many industries within it. She quickly gained high praise for her work in the beauty industry and has worked with some of the most influential names in the business. Since then, she’s managed to build on her past talents to become successful in the music industry as well. She’s traveled all over the world with top show bands, helping to solidify her position as an exceptional performer. More recently, she started her own production and event planning company, Haute Chile Productions. HCP is well-known and respected by corporate, celebrity, socialite, and notable charity events alike. April’s latest project is titled “April and the Velvet Room,” which will feature a wide variety of smooth originals and iconic classics, all delivered in intimate, concert-level performances.
Team AMW
AMW Group
+1 310-295-4150
email us here