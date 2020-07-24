Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. District Court posts updated coronavirus operations order

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota has posted an updated order on court operations under the exigent circumstances created by COVID-19. Under the order, criminal jury trials will resume, as scheduled, in August 2020. 

Read the order at: https://www.ndd.uscourts.gov/announce/7-24_COVID-19_Order.pdf

