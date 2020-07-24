CCRI COVID-19 Testing Site to Close on Sunday

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) testing at the Community College of Rhode Island (Knight Campus) will cease at the end of the day on Sunday, July 26th. This testing site is shifting to the Rhode Island Convention Center, as the Rhode Island College testing site did earlier this week.

Testing at the Rhode Island Convention Center (114 West Exchange Street in Providence) is happening in the parking garage. This will allow testing to happen even during inclement weather. The testing site is a drive-up site. The access road connecting West Exchange and Sabin Streets is restricted to test site traffic and emergency vehicles only. Because of the low clearance in the garage, trailers, RVs, and other oversized vehicles cannot be accommodated at this time. The site operates Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tests are available by appointment only.

Like the college testing sites, the Rhode Island Convention Center testing site is for symptomatic people and certain asymptomatic people. People who are symptomatic can get a test scheduled for them by a healthcare provider. People who are asymptomatic can schedule a test if they work in a high-contact profession. Examples of people who work in high-contact professions include barbers, child care workers, clergy, cosmetologists, first responders, gym and exercise trainers, healthcare professionals, personal care services (nail technicians, massage therapists, tattoo artists, estheticians, cosmeticians, manicurists, body piercers, and tanning facility staff), public transit drivers, and restaurant workers. Asymptomatic Rhode Islanders who have recently traveled to a place with an elevated positivity rate can also be tested. To schedule a test, visit portal.ri.gov.