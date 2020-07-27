Methanol Institute to Host Renewable Methanol Webinar
The “Renewable Methanol: A Carbon-Neutral Fuel” webinar organized by the Methanol Institute will take place on August 5, 2020, at 1500HRS (CET).
MI is pleased to continue our ongoing webinar series with this timely and relevant look at the great potential of renewable methanol”SINGAPORE, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This exciting Methanol Institute (MI) webinar, the next in an ongoing series, is organized with the support of presenting companies Clariant, Haldor Topsoe, bseEngineering, and Ørsted.
— Gregory Dolan, CEO
The global transition towards climate mitigation and greater sustainability has inspired a concerted effort from government, business, and society to find viable solutions to lower greenhouse gas emissions to meet the Paris Climate Agreement. This transition has led to renewable methanol gaining traction as a carbon-neutral solution for multiple industries. The benefits of renewable methanol are manifold. The production of renewable methanol relies on off-taking CO2 from industrial emitters which allows them to reduce their emissions while moving towards carbon-neutrality. Renewable methanol can then be utilized as a carbon-neutral fuel for multiple applications such as land and marine transport vessels to help them reach their own emission reduction goals.
The webinar will share the experiences of companies that are part of the renewable methanol value chain in various regulatory and commercial landscapes. The companies will also shed light on what they believe is the future of this sustainable solution as global industries move towards limiting their impact on their operating environments and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. MI CEO Gregory Dolan noted that "MI is pleased to continue our ongoing webinar series with this timely and relevant look at the great potential of renewable methanol."
