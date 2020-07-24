Single-owner lifetime collection of Eisenberg Originals, mostly vintage costume jewelry, will be auctioned September 12

Sharon Schwartz isn’t just a collector of Eisenberg Originals, she wrote the definitive book on the topic, titled Eisenberg Originals, The Golden Years of Fashion, Jewelry and Fragrance, 1920s-1950s.

Iconic sterling vermeil mermaid brooch holding strands of aquamarine crystals, with aquamarine crystal torso and red enamel lips (est. $1,200-$1,800).

Designer Ruth Kamke’s sterling vermeil orchid flower with bright citrine stones bezel and pave clear accents and green enamel, a personal favorite of Kamke’s (est. $800-$1,000).

Figural prancing zebra brooch with carved body, green enamel stripes, black enamel accents and clear rhinestones along the belly (est. $600-$800).