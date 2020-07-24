Skyborne Airline Academy Orders 10 Bye Aerospace eFlyers
U.K.-based Pilot Training Academy Calls Electric Aviation “The Future”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bye Aerospace announced that Skyborne Airline Academy has completed purchase deposits for six eFlyer 2 and four eFlyer 4 all-electric airplanes to be added to its current fleet of UK-based training aircraft. Bye Aerospace paid purchase deposits now total 360 eFlyer units.
“We are radically redefining every aspect of airline pilot training, and that includes incorporating all-electric aircraft into our fleet as we invest in the latest technology for our trainees and staff,” said Lee Woodward, Skyborne CEO. “The eFlyer family of aircraft are great for the environment, economical to operate and have the right blend of avionic technology and handling characteristics required to train our future airline pilots.”
Bye Aerospace is developing the FAA FAR 23-certified family of all-electric eFlyer general aviation aircraft, starting with the two-seat eFlyer 2, for the professional flight training mission and the four-seat eFlyer 4 for air-taxi and advanced training uses.
George E. Bye, CEO of Bye Aerospace, congratulated and thanked Skyborne for their eFlyer purchase deposits. “Skyborne is a pioneer of electric aviation in the UK and has been particularly resilient in their approach to flight training during the pandemic,” he said. “Their ability to recognize and prepare for the benefits of electric aviation while adjusting to the challenges presented by coronavirus has been impressive.”
Headquartered at Gloucestershire Airport, Skyborne offers innovative, airline-focused training to meet the needs of the aviation industry, combining state-of-the-art technology with high-quality teaching for its trainees. Founded in 2018, the academy delivers a broad range of pilot training courses, from its flagship EASA/UKCAA Integrated and Combined Modular ATPL programmes, to its advanced Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), Airline Pilot Standards Multi-Crew Co-operation (APS MCC) and military conversion courses.
“A significant reduction in global carbon emissions is the goal for most socially responsible organizations in our industry, and with the help of Bye Aerospace, we aim to lead the way in the UK,” Woodward said. “It’s vital for the next generation that we invest in measures to make flying more sustainable. Electric is the future of aviation.”
Bye Aerospace’s current and future families of aircraft feature exemplary engineering, research, and electric aircraft solutions producing no CO2 and are designed to answer compelling market needs. These needs include five-fold lower operating costs, zero emissions, and decreased noise. Bye Aerospace estimates the eFlyer will eliminate the release of five million metric tons of CO2 each year for flight training.
About Bye Aerospace, Inc.
Bye Aerospace, based in Denver, Colorado, specializes in the design and manufacture of electric aircraft. The company, named “2020 Small Business of the Year” by the Aurora, Colo. Chamber of Commerce and recognized as “Most Innovative” in the 2020 Made in Colorado awards sponsored by ColoradoBiz magazine, was founded by George E. Bye, who is also Chairman and CEO.
About Skyborne Airline Academy
Skyborne Airline Academy is a modern airline training academy based at Gloucestershire Airport in the United Kingdom, established by industry experts, bringing a fresh approach to airline pilot training.
Founders Tom Misner (chairman), Lee Woodward (CEO) and Ian Cooper (COO) have unsurpassed experience in commercial aviation, education and training. It is their vision to create a training environment where the highest standard of teaching, safety and relevant airline-style training is maintained, and interactive learning is encouraged.
Using a combination of tried and tested methods and the latest technology to assess competence, suitability, aptitude and resilience, Skyborne aims to recruit the very best candidates to minimize additional training, reduce failure rates and provide airlines with better pilots.
