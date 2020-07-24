DHSS issues five new medical marijuana facility licenses

Media Contact: Lisa Cox Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – During the compliance review process for all new medical marijuana facility licenses, DHSS has determined that certain infused product manufacturing facilities submitted duplicative applications for licensure and therefore received multiple licenses for a single proposed facility. Applicants were not prohibited from submitting duplicative applications. However, one facility can only utilize one license. Therefore, DHSS has merged the redundant licenses for each of these facilities and issued five new licenses to the entities next in line on the conditionally denied applicant list. Merging redundant licenses will not impact these facilities’ ability to implement what they proposed in their applications, and issuing these new licenses will ensure the minimum number of licenses required by Article XIV are actually in use.

“Our team is working hard to verify that each licensee is in compliance with the constitutional standards for licensure and that each facility implements what they proposed in their application,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “Our thorough verification process is in place so that we can maintain the kind of medical program that Missourians voted for—one that is safe and well-regulated.”

Duplicate licenses were merged as follows:

License MAN000001, MAN000003, and MAN000004 for Verano MO, LLC, at 5401 West 3 rd St., St. Louis, MO, were merged into License MAN000001

St., St. Louis, MO, were merged into License MAN000001 License MAN000049 and MAN000050 for Teal Labs, LLC, at 5555 Salt River Rd., St. Peters, MO, were merged into License MAN000049

License MAN000058, MAN000060, and MAN000067 for Grassroots OpCo MO, LLC, at 186 NE Highway 52, Clinton, MO, were merged into License MAN000058

The five new licensees are:

MidAmeriCanna, LLC, 2849 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO

Nature’s Med MO, LLC, 3615 Tree Court Industrial Blvd, St. Louis, MO

ROI Labs of Atherton, LLC, 4610 N Main St, Independence, MO

Missouri Made Marijuana, LLC, 301 S. Outer Belt Road E., Grain Valley, MO

Kings Garden Midwest, LLC, 3300 Pleasant Pl, Trenton, MO

To monitor the continued progress of minimum standards reviews and commencement inspections, visit the Facility Licensing and Compliance data and reports webpage.

