Vine Digital opens Ireland office led by Cillian Bracken-Conway

DUBLIN, IRELAND, July 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vine Digital is proud to further solidify its place in the global marketing sector, with the launch of its Ireland office to be led by Cillian Bracken-Conway. Experienced in providing digital marketing services to its local and global clientele, the multinational agency operates from its headquarters in Chatswood, Sydney.Cillian has extensive experience in business development, strategy, SEO and SEM, and will be responsible for bringing the company’s renowned strategies across the pond.“Vine Digital’s approach is resource-based and transparent,” Cillian said. “A lot of agencies in Europe have a ‘one size fits all’ approach, so a bespoke approach is uncommon. Every business is different, as is every industry.”This ethos earned the agency AFR Fast Starter (2017) and Fast 100 (2020) listings, as well as being a Google Partner. Vine Digital’s strategies have solidified the brand’s standing as a respected innovator in the digital marketing sector.Elmo Stoop, Founder and CEO of Vine Digital, said Cillian is an obvious choice to lead the company’s growth in Ireland, describing him as a positive, motivated and passionate business director who thrives as a leader.“Cillian has successfully established, grown and managed businesses for more than a decade,” Elmo said. “His extensive experience with growing businesses, entrepreneurial spirit, staff management capabilities and sound business knowledge will be invaluable as our European client-base grows. He has the hunger to build the business and an unmatched drive to succeed.”This comes off the back of a successful launch in New Zealand late last year. Head of New Zealand office Clinton Hand said: “Since establishing ourselves in the Kiwi market we have seen good growth, not only in our client base but in our infrastructure and systems. With COVID-19 almost a thing of the past in New Zealand, there has been a renewed confidence in the business community: engagement in marketing initiatives are on the rise once again.”Vine Digital’s successive expansion into New Zealand and now Europe is testament to the company’s ambition to grow, as the agency continues to deliver custom strategies, backed by decades of collective experience, for their client’s campaigns.