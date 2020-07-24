Appliance repair service in Bangalore during pandemic time
In the pandemic days, technicians are doing their work with timely manner without any fail and help the bangalore people to recover their appliances.
I have been wanting to helps the normal people as they can't afford to buy new machines all the time,”BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The health authorities declared a strict covid 19 protocol in Bangalore since December 2019, and Bangaloreans had a difficulty to get a service of appliance repair. 1Repair’s received a permission from the authorities to helps Bangaloreans, appliances to get repaired all over Bangalore.
"I have been wanting to helps the normal people as they can't afford to buy new machines all the time," Ramees Cheruvote, head of 1Repair, told media.
1Repair is a group technicians of washing machine, refrigerator, geyser, microwave oven , water purifier, tv, dishwasher repair service at doorstep all over Bangalore. There is an online booking facility https://1repair.in, and will be repaired on the same day.
The families who lived in Bangalore cannot avoid the washing machines, fridge and geyser as per the lifestyle followed by the bigger brands showrooms started early decades. But the pandemic days normal people especially daily wages people, are getting the big trouble to buy new one if the old one get troubled.
So 1Repair uses brand’s WHIRLPOOL, SAMSUNG, BOSCH, SIEMENS, GODREJ, ELECTROLUX, VIDEOCON, HAIER, PANASONIC, BPL, etc. specialized technicians to repair home appliances at the convenient place and cost.
