CCC releases 2020 Sustainability Report

ATHENS, GREECE, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) has published its latest sustainability report covering environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance for 2018-19.

The ESG report was prepared in accordance with the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards and for a second consecutive year the GRI confirmed its clear alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The report includes success stories from CCC’s projects and people that combined business intelligence and innovation with a sense of purpose guided by the unique corporate family based culture. A wide range of sustainability-related topics are covered from emissions reduction programs, to corporate governance, health and safety priorities, and community investment initiatives.

CCC’s sustainability report details performance and progress achieved during 2018-19, highlights include:

• 9.7% reduction of carbon footprint

• 67.2 % of construction waste reused or recycled

• 22% of on-site water consumption sourced from recycled water

• 20 HSE training hours delivered per employee

• 64 individual leadership and project management training courses organized

• 6,340 employees participated in ethics and anti-corruption awareness-raising activities

• 20 CSR projects and volunteering activities benefiting more than 30,000 people

In line with CCC’s leading position, our sustainability strategy aims to make a genuine difference by tackling important issues in the construction industry and the MENA region. Accordingly, the report presents CCC’s endeavors to find long-lasting solutions that focus on: green construction, circular economy and sustainable recourse management as well as women empowerment, creating local value and the highest commitment to business integrity. The report also outlines, how CCC responded to the Covid-19 pandemic, by prioritizing employees’ safety, supporting local communities and protecting client’s interests.

Finally, as a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) since 2001, this report describes company actions taken to implement the UNGC principles and serves as CCC’s Communication on Progress (COP) for human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

CCC’s Sustainability Report 2020 is available here.

More information about Consolidated Contractors Company is available at www.ccc.net

About Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC):

Established in 1952 and operating worldwide, CCC has provided more than 68 years of project management, engineering, procurement and construction services to the industry. CCC is currently engaged in 39 ongoing projects globally, and employs around 102,000 people internationally.

CCC’s construction operations span the globe including the CIS, Africa, Australasia and the GCC (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates) as well as other countries in the Middle East. CCC’s partners include some of the most reputable engineering and construction companies in the world including Bechtel, KBR, ABB, Chiyoda, JGC, Linde, Tecnicas Reunidas, Thyssen Krupp, Hochtief, Technip, and Saipem to name a few. The company’s landmark construction projects include the Karachaganak Main Works Contract, Kashagan Field Development Project, Dubai Mall, the Abu Dhabi International Airport - Midfield Terminal Building, Riyadh Metro Project, Residential Towers, Hotels, Power Stations, Water and Sewage Treatment Plants and Networks, Roads and Bridges, Industrial and Process

Plants and Pipelines around the World.

Consolidated Contractors Company contributes to and is a founding member of The World Economic Forum Partnering Against Corruption Initiative - PACI and is a founding member of The Pearl Initiative. CCC also contributes and is a member of the UN Global Compact, Transparency International, and Anti-Corruption London, all to ensure its business ethics, anti-bribery & anti-corruption policies and sustainable growth in all forms of its operations.

