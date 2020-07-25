EduMIS- You Collate, We Create

A one stop destination for all Indian schools

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, July 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edumis is India’s leading digital partner for schools, offering reliable websites and tech-driven solutions. It provides a digital platform for the schools to choose, design and boost their growth by online presence.

With an expedition of ‘One school, One website’, we successfully came into the business. We feel ecstatic to announce that in a span of time, we have been able to add more than 1000 schools in our database from various states of India; Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tripura, Assam to name a few. The website is accompanied by domain and hosting services to avoid additional technical hoops. We deliver,

•a dynamic website with the ease of maintenance and greater usability,

•freedom of customization, with your own personal touch within a professionally-designed template,

•Wildcard SSL certificate, which allows encrypting the user’s personal information and helps build a stronger brand,

•websites completely in sync with the Board regulations,

•a mobile-friendly website, to help enhance community experience with the school, by acquiring more customers on the go.

The website is up and running at a stipulated time frame of 2 hours. Regular maintenance and updation is done at no additional cost.

Our stalwart technical team is always happy to hear from you and assist you. Dedicated team of young professionals is industrious to provide best possible technology. It is their dedication that is imperative for the growth of our company.

We propose to outstretch the pinnacle of eminence in the years to come, by the diligent ministration of our services and assistance to the existing and subsequent clients.

The company’s founder is Mr. Sandeep K. Goyal, who believes that there must be no curb for schools to go digital. Major investment is by UIncept Private Limited and the company is directly under the observation of Mr. Manish Gupta, Chairman of Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS) and founder of UIncept Private Limited.

