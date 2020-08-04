Google Bans "Coronavirus Beatdown" Drum Instrumental Single by Eddie Edwards from Advertising on Google

Eddie Edwards Coronavirus Beatdown Single Banned Eddie Edwards Eddie Edwards Drum Instrumental

Google will not allow Anti-Coronavirus Instrumental Single "Coronavirus Beatdown" by Eddie Edwards, to advertise on Google

Google is banning "Coronavirus Beatdown" Eddie Edwards new Anti-Coronavirus Instrumental single from advertising on Google because of Political Correctness Insanity on crack” — Mickey Michaels

NORTHRIDGE, US, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Google Bans "Coronavirus Beatdown" by Eddie Edwards Download Single from Advertising on Google because of the "Coronavirus Beatdown" title even though it is an Instrumental about defeating Coronavirus. Google is apparently afraid of an Instrumental Recording whose official "Coronavirus Beatdown" YouTube Video is a public domain 1950s Lysol Commercial made by the songs producer for $0!

"Coronavirus Beatdown" is an original drum instrumental single written and performed by Eddie Edwards, founder of The Vibrators, England's Legendary Rock Band, distributed by CD Baby and Available at Amazon , Apple iTunes and other good online sites.

"Coronavirus Beatdown" was written by Eddie Edwards and MickeyO, Produced by Eddie Edwards, MickeyO and Pat Collier and Engineered by Pat Collier at Perry Vale Recording Studio in England.

The Vibators Debut album, Pure Mania, featuring Eddie Edwards on drums, is considered one of the 50 best punk albums of all time. The Vibrators single "AUTOMATIC LOVER" reached 35 in the UK Record Charts and also got The Vibrators on TOP OF THE POPS. Eddie Edwards was also the drummer for The Inmates known for their hit, "Dirty Water". The Vibrators behind Eddie Edwards are still going strong today.

Eddie Edwards drumming was influenced by Keith Moon, Ginger Baker, Jerry Allinson of the Crickets, Charlie Watts, Kenney Jones, Mick Avory and John Bonham. Musically, Eddie was influenced by The Kinks, The Who, The Rolling Stones and 50's Rockers Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry. Eddie Cochran and Gene Vincent.

LICENSING and ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Anyone interested in licensing "Coronavirus Beatdown" for Film, TV, Commercials, Ringtones and more should email: HIFIHIFI68 At GMAIL DOT COM directly which will get you the fastest response

Coronavirus Beatdown by Eddie Edwards of The Vibrators