Vietnam exports more than half a billion masks in COVID season
We do not compromise on our product's quality. There was one buyer who requested us to remove the aseptic packaging to reduce the price, but we insisted on quality and so we turned away the client"

Vietnam exports more than half a billion masks in COVID season
— Henry Pham - CEO Dony Garment Company
557 million medical masks were exported by Vietnamese businesses in the first half of 2020.
According to the General Department of Customs, in June, there were 100 enterprises exporting medical masks of all kinds, with over 236 million units, an increase of 30% compared to May.
For the first 6 months of this year, businesses exported more than 557 million units. The agency said it will publish its export figures once a month until the Government announces the end of the COVID epidemic in Vietnam.
USA, Germany, Singapore, Korea ... are the main export markets of this item of Vietnam.
Medical masks were removed from export brakes from the end of April in the direction of unlimited quantities, helping domestic businesses to promote exports of this item when Covid-19 was still complicated worldwide.
The average price of a Vietnamese export mask (disposable type) in April is about VND 3,500.
Facemask is one of the products that shift production, bringing a bright export point for Vietnam during the epidemic season. Many textile enterprises also quickly imported machinery and raw materials, redirected the production of antibacterial cloth masks, medical masks and protective gear to fill gaps when processing orders were delayed.
Exporters will be responsible for product quality and commit to selling to health facilities upon request.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade is responsible for inspecting, preventing and handling establishments with unreasonable price increases of materials, speculating on the storage of masks and the manufacture of non-conforming medical masks.
The People's Committees of provinces and cities shall direct the provincial Department of Health and concerned units to inspect local medical exportation establishments, ensuring the quality of masks.
In the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises have donated medical supplies to the US”s people.
At the ceremony, Mr. Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. Ambassador in Vietnam has extended his heartfelt gratitude and confirmed that Operation USA Organization which based in Los Angeles, USA will distribute these medical supplies to needed places such as as California, New York,..
About Dony Garment
Established in 2009, the Dony Garment Company, a subsidiary of Dony International Corporation,is a garment manufacturer focusing on producing clothes and uniforms in Vietnam. In the local market, Dony Garment is one of the biggest manufacturers of uniforms. The brand's garments are also exported around the world including to America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
The Dony Masks are produced with the highest standards and are:
Anti-droplet (Intertek, TUV tested and certificated)
99.9% anti-bacterial efficiency after 30 washes
Medical packaging and sterilized by ethylene oxide
Chemical-free and reusable
