“One Minutes” (5 per side) Complete Consideration of H.R. 7608 – State, Foreign Operations, Agriculture, Rural Development, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Act, 2021 (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) As of tonight, the House has completed all debate on H.R. 7608. A full list of amendments can be found here. Postponed Amendment Votes for Division C – Interior (3): Allen (GA) Amendment Tonko/Blunt Rochester Amendment Smith (MO) Amendment #102