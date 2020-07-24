Florida-Based Producer EL3CTRXX Drops Debut Single, Run
Run Available Now on All Major PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established music producer and DJ, EL3CTRXX, releases his first solo single, “Run.” The feel-good, dance song is the first of many solo projects EL3CTRXX will be releasing this year.
“Run,” an electro-house/pop song, shares a rare, special moment in life where two people with an unexplainable connection meet for the first time. It’s about not wanting to “run” away from that new intoxicating love despite all the responsibilities of work or life.
EL3CTRXX brings his fans into the excitement of this instant connection. He shows us the importance of taking time to be present with those who are important in our lives. Nurturing the connections that come into our lives is a must. EL3CTRXX starts his solo career off with a crowd pleaser!
“I am so excited to be releasing my official debut single as a producer. ‘Run’ is an upbeat love song about embracing the moment of newfound love,” said EL3CTRXX.
He will be releasing another single later this year, followed by a full album later this year or early next year.
“Run” is available now on all major platforms. Visit his website for updates on future releases and announcements.
About EL3CTRXX
EL3CTRXX is currently a Florida-based artist with 15 years of experience in the entertainment industry as a producer and DJ. In the early 2000s, EL3CTRXX moved to southern California which allowed him to go to many shows in LA and in Hollywood. It was witnessing these shows he became fully immersed in the EDM culture and dance music. Now as a seasoned producer and artist himself, EL3CTRXX creates music with a positive message to bring people together. He believes that music can be a healing tool to bring others together in a world that is so divided. EL3CTRXX’s put his entire life and soul into his music. It’s that honesty that resonates with his fans, and the reason they love him so much. He has gained notoriety by performing at several Kentucky Derby events, such as The Derby Hot 100 party.
