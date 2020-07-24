DOS Drops Energetic New Single, No Looking Back
No Looking Back Available Now on All PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latin pop/R&B duo, DOS, releases their newest single, “No Looking Back.” DOS is made up of singer, Isaiah “Zay” Elizalde, and producer, Eli “The Kid” Valencia. “No Looking Back” follows the release of their debut single, “Can’t Get Enough,” which has received over 1 million views so far.
“No Looking Back,” a high energy track that speaks to the reality of being in a relationship; it’s not always easy. There are often times that bad decisions are made and it’s those moments where we choose whether or not to let them make or break the relationship. “No Looking Back” reassures its listeners who really love someone, that choosing to stay through the hardest of times will only strengthen your relationship with them.
DOS’ debut single, “Can’t Get Enough,” is nostalgic with heartfelt melodies and a new twist, which they’ve coined as “New Wave R&B.”
Inspired by Michael Jackson and Prince, as well as Ready For The World, Justin Timberlake, Drake and Travis Scott, the duo’s love of old-school funk, pop, and more modern forms of R&B is present in their music. Both artists in DŌS (which means “two” in Spanish) were born in California and are of Latino descent.
“No Looking Back” is available now on all major platforms. Visit their website for more information on DOS and updates on future releases.
About DOS
DŌS, a Los Angeles-based duo formed by Isaiah “ZAY” Elizalde (vocals) and Eli “The Kid” Valencia (production), is bringing a moody new vibe to the alternative R&B and pop landscape. As family friends, connected by a longstanding bond between their fathers, Zay and Eli soon began making music together, and were inspired to create their own signature pop and R&B sound that honored and transgressed the boundaries of their heritage.
