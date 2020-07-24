Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Future House Group Electric Polar Bears Drops Newest Single, SNOW

SNOW Available Now on All Major Platforms

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future House group, Electric Polar Bears, releases its latest single, “SNOW.” The new track follows the release of “Break The Ice ”: the single and music video, which has accumulated over 850k views so far.

“SNOW,” an EDM masterpiece, features the iconic Electric Polar Bear lyrics: "everywhere we go we like to make it snow." The energized dance song reveals the pair’s daily motto. The song embodies the Electric Polar Bears since everywhere they go they like to make it snow! No venue, from dancefloors to pool decks, has ever been left without a thorough snowstorm.

The Electric Polar Bears have also released the music video for the single on YouTube.

“SNOW” is available on all major platforms. Follow Electric Polar Bears on Instagram to keep up with their growing success.

About Electric Polar Bears

Electric Polar Bears, or EPB, are an emerging future house group born out of the love for throwing an engaging party. Whether with his brother or solo, both polar bears know how to get the igloo a rocking. They have proven they know how to bring the energy to any room or pool deck with a blend of progressive EDM sound and funky future/tech-house. From their premier on Groove Cruise LA 2017 and their US debut at Time Nightclub, they have toured with Deorro and performed the headlining set on Groove Cruise Cabo 2018. They have also appeared at Decadence AZ and are eager to perform again when it is safe to do so.

