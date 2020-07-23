Hoyer Statement on the United States Surpassing 4 Million Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

“With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now at more than 4 million and with nearly 150,000 fatalities, it is time for President Trump to accept that the crisis that he claimed would disappear by early spring and that he initially called a hoax is indeed the most serious public health challenge our nation has faced in generations. The failed strategy he has so far pursued – which has focused on politics and not science – has led to a dangerous acceleration in the COVID-19 caseload. While it took 142 days for our country to record 2 million cases, it only took forty-two days for that number to double. The President must reverse course. He ought to listen to our public health officials, urge governors to take this crisis seriously, and fully employ the Defense Production Act to ramp up testing and the availability of personal protective equipment. “The President and Congressional Republicans must also stop their infighting and work with Democrats to enact the next coronavirus relief bill. The House passed the Heroes Act two months ago to expand testing, tracing, and treatment; deliver emergency aid to hospitals and health care systems; provide state and local governments with assistance to keep teachers, first responders, and other community heroes on the job; and extend unemployment assistance and other economic relief in the CARES Act. Instead of acting, the Senate chose to wait and see, and this crisis has only worsened in those two months that were wasted. “There is no more time to waste as more Americans get sick and die from this virus. I urge the Senate to act quickly and reach agreement with the House on the next major piece of legislation to provide certainty and relief to families and communities affected by COVID-19. We must act now.”