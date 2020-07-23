Lady Freethinker, a nonprofit organization publishing news to end suffering of animals, humans and the planet, is launching Save Dogs in Korea Day August 4th.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lady Freethinker Launches Save Dogs In Korea Day August 4, 2020

Lady Freethinker (LFT), a nonprofit organization publishing urgent petitions and breaking news to end the suffering of animals, humans and the planet, is launching Save Dogs in Korea Day, an annual event observed each August 4th. Lady Freethinker founder Nina Jackel has been actively trying to change hearts and minds in Korea in recent years distributing educational information, posting bus and taxi ads (https://bit.ly/2OCaPYQ) in partnership with Save Korean Dogs and providing food, medicine and more to animals who desperately need help.

“We established Save Dogs in Korea Day to call attention to dogs facing some of the most dangerous weeks of the year in Korea,” said Jackel. “Korea's ‘Bok Nal Dog Eating Days' in July and August bring gruesome ‘celebrations’ where companion animals are cooked into boshintang, or dog meat soup. In the coronavirus pandemic, the warning is more dire than ever.”

Experts put the number of dogs eaten at this time of year at up to one million. Many who do not eat dog meat during the rest of the year do so during Bok Nal. “While gatherings may be more subdued for this year's events, dogs’ lives are still in peril. Many are raised in small, filthy metal cages on factory-style farms,” Jackel said. She added that Korea is the only nation in the world with large-scale, commercial dog meat operations. Slaughter is a brutal process in which the dogs may be hung or electrocuted — right in front of their terrified cage mates.

“We traveled to Korea last year to bring some of the rescued dogs back to the states for adoption,” Nina said. “They were all adopted, and are loving life with their new families.” (https://bit.ly/3hfN1WX)

Jackel exposes cruel and illegal activities through undercover operations; targets education to change outdated cultural norms; and galvanizes ordinary citizens to make a difference by signing petitions.

For more information, visit https://ladyfreethinker.org and https://ladyfreethinker.org/save-a-dog-in-korea-day-august-4/. Follow on twitter @LadyFreethinker and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LadyFreethinker.