Experience Outdoor Arts & Culture in The Palm Beaches This Summer

/EIN News/ -- Lake Worth Beach, Fla., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With continued closures and social distancing protocols due to the pandemic, people have been spending more time outdoors, enjoying the beautiful summer weather and all that Mother Nature has to offer.

The Palm Beaches offers a variety of experiences for guests to get their arts and culture fix in the safest manner possible. Guests craving some outdoor adventure can safely stroll through serene sculpture gardens, wonder at majestic wildlife and blaze miles of pristine nature trails in Florida’s Cultural Capital®.

Below is a sampling of outdoor arts and culture experiences available in The Palm Beaches:

Boynton Beach Art District (Boynton Beach): Tour dozens of public artworks throughout the district, including sculptures, wall murals and more. Don't forget to grab your camera to snap a few selfies along the way.





Tour dozens of public artworks throughout the district, including sculptures, wall murals and more. Don't forget to grab your camera to snap a few selfies along the way. John D MacArthur Beach State Park (North Palm Beach): With three nature trails, a canoe and kayak launch, and miles of beautiful beach, there are plenty of ways to spend a fun, socially distanced day outside at the park.





With three nature trails, a canoe and kayak launch, and miles of beautiful beach, there are plenty of ways to spend a fun, socially distanced day outside at the park. Lake Okeechobee Scenic Trail ( Okeechobee): Take in stunning views and fascinating wildlife around the United States' second largest lake entirely in The Palm Beaches’ borders. With just over 112 miles of paved trail, the route offers panoramic views from atop the Herbert Hoover Dike.





Take in stunning views and fascinating wildlife around the United States' second largest lake entirely in The Palm Beaches’ borders. With just over 112 miles of paved trail, the route offers panoramic views from atop the Herbert Hoover Dike. Lion Country Safari (Loxahatchee): With no contact admissions, mobile preserve audio tours and guides, you can experience the drive-through safari to learn about all of your favorite animals from the safety and comfort of your own car.





With no contact admissions, mobile preserve audio tours and guides, you can experience the drive-through safari to learn about all of your favorite animals from the safety and comfort of your own car. McCarthy’s Wildlife Sanctuary (West Palm Beach): Take a guided tour, currently by appointment only, of the sanctuary, which shelters and helps to rehabilitate native animals, including foxes, bobcats, sandhill cranes, hawks, owls and more.





Take a guided tour, currently by appointment only, of the sanctuary, which shelters and helps to rehabilitate native animals, including foxes, bobcats, sandhill cranes, hawks, owls and more. Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens (Delray Beach): Take a relaxing stroll through Morikami’s six distinct gardens inspired by significant gardens of Japan, which were designed to be a living exhibit as an extension of the museum.





Take a relaxing stroll through Morikami’s six distinct gardens inspired by significant gardens of Japan, which were designed to be a living exhibit as an extension of the museum. Mounts Botanical Garden (West Palm Beach): See some of Florida's native plants, exotic and tropical fruit trees and more at this hidden gem, which is The Palm Beaches’ oldest and largest botanical garden. The 14-acre tropical oasis has a collection of 25 display gardens containing over 2,000 species of tropical and subtropical plants.





See some of Florida's native plants, exotic and tropical fruit trees and more at this hidden gem, which is The Palm Beaches’ oldest and largest botanical garden. The 14-acre tropical oasis has a collection of 25 display gardens containing over 2,000 species of tropical and subtropical plants. Palm Beach Zoo (West Palm Beach): With limited capacity, one-way lanes and hand sanitizing stations throughout the grounds, the zoo is ready for visitors to come and experience the animal conservancy and dedication to the zoo’s furry residents, including two new Malayan tiger cubs.





With limited capacity, one-way lanes and hand sanitizing stations throughout the grounds, the zoo is ready for visitors to come and experience the animal conservancy and dedication to the zoo’s furry residents, including two new Malayan tiger cubs. The Society of Four Arts Gardens (Palm Beach): Experience the breathtaking Philip Hulitar Sculpture Garden and Four Arts Botanical Gardens and see works and wonders of renowned sculpture artists, magnificent floral paths, ponds and fountains in a tropical oasis.

For more information on the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and a full listing of partner openings and events, please visit events.palmbeachculture.com.

The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.

