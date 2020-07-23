Powder River County entering Stage 1 fire restrictions

Flood, Drought & Fire - Region 7

Thu Jul 23 16:12:00 MDT 2020

Effective Friday, July 24 at 12:01 a.m., Powder River County will enter Stage 1 fire restrictions. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks follows the county’s lead in placing fire restrictions on its properties within that county, so campfire and smoking restrictions also will be in place at Broadus Bridge Fishing Access Site.

Under Stage 1 restrictions, campfires are allowed only in established steel grates at FWP sites. Broadus Bridge FAS does not currently have grated firepits, so no campfires will be allowed. People also may not smoke except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is cleared of flammable materials. Recreationists may cook on a liquid petroleum gas or propane stove that can be turned on and off.

These restrictions at FWP sites will be in place until further notice. FWP urges people to use caution while they are out recreating due to dry conditions and fire dangers.