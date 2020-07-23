WyoLotto transfers highest amount to state since 2019

July 23, 2020

$867,000 goes directly to Wyoming, WyoLotto announces new way to give back more

WyoLotto announced a record transfer to the state for fiscal year 2020, along with a new promotion coming in August to continue offering fun to players.

WyoLotto was able to transfer $867,000 to the Wyoming State Treasurer on July 8—the highest amount in the last four quarters. Each quarter the company, per its mission and statute, transfers net profits to Wyoming, which is then distributed directly to the cities, towns and counties to use as needed.

“This year was tough between a pandemic and lower jackpots that didn’t reach record levels like the $1.5 billion jackpot in 2019. Even with that, we still look for ways to maximize the transfer and give back as much as we can to Wyoming, so we really scrubbed budgets to do our part in these unpredictable times,” said Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO.

WyoLotto started transferring profits directly to the state in April of 2016, which brings the running total to $19,366,622.

Gerry Marburger of Riverton is WyoLotto’s Board of Directors Chairman, and said, “We have seen jackpots rise and players get so excited that our sales allowed us to transfer more than $6.6 million one year. But, this last fiscal year, jackpots did not reach levels to create that same level of excitement. That being said, we are very proud of the $3,327,838 that was transferred this year. We are so appreciative of the continuing patronage of our lottery players, whose support is vital to our success.”

WyoLotto’s current games are largely jackpot based, with the exception of Lucky For LifeⓇ. Currently WyoLotto offers:

Powerball Ⓡ , a national draw game with a jackpot starting at $20 million, current jackpot is $87 million

Mega Millions Ⓡ , a national draw game with a jackpot starting at $20 million, current jackpot is $91 million

Cowboy Draw Ⓡ , a Wyoming game with a jackpot starting at $250,000, current jackpot is $790,000

Lucky For Life, a national draw game with a grand prize of $1,000 a day for life

“We are exploring ways to offer games that aren’t jackpot based so our sales and transfers can stabilize, and we would love to increase how much we can give back to the state,” added Clontz.

Also on the horizon for WyoLotto is a promotion to kick off for the entire month of August. Players that purchase a Powerball ticket any Saturday in August between noon and 3 p.m. will get a free $2 Powerball ticket for the next drawing. The Powerball tickets must be purchased at a WyoLotto retailer, which can be found here.

“We call this Powerball Saturdays, and we hope players find this to be some extra unexpected fun,” Clontz said of the promotion.

For additional information on the promotion, watch for updates at wyolotto.com.

For more information on winning numbers available from WyoLotto or to receive player updates and notifications about Cowboy Draw, Mega Millions, Powerball, and Lucky for Life, visit wyolotto.com/signup.